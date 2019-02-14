GREENSBORO, North Carolina — You may love taking Fido out to the local brewery, but Guilford County Health Department says that's actually a no-no.

Joymongers said in Facebook post on Thursday that they were recently served with a written warning from the Health Department about letting dogs in the brewery taproom. Joymongers said dogs are still welcome to be on the patio areas.

We called Guilford County Health Department to find out more. They told us that no dogs in restaurants has always been the rule, and they are reminding several other businesses after hearing complaints of pets in other counties - specifically, at the Joymongers in Forsyth County.

Sandy Ellington with the Guilford County Health Department says even though Joymongers and other breweries aren't necessarily known as restaurants, they still fall under the same rules as restaurants.

"We all follow the state rules from the same rulebook," said Ellington.

She says if a place serves food or drink in any kind of container that has to be cleaned, the business needs a food service permit. And most places that need a food service permit are classified as restaurants.

Ellington says if a business has a dishwasher, they will be considered a restaurant - and that means no pets allowed inside, unless it's a service pet.

Taheshah Moise is finding out more about the health department's rules and how they impact some local breweries.