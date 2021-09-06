11 dogs rescued from living in car with owner in Catawba County

All of the dogs have major health issues, including malnutrition, flea infestation, hair loss and ear infections. Four of them are heartworm positive.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Eleven dogs with serious health complications were rescued by the Humane Society of Catawba County, officials announced.

Humane Society officials said the dogs were living in a car with their owner. All of the dogs have serious health issues, including malnutrition, flea infestation, hair loss and skin damage. Some of the dogs' nails were so long they were growing into their paw pads. Four of the dogs also tested positive for heartworms.

Despite the awful conditions, these pups are eager for a second chance.

"Their spirits have survived and their tails are still wagging," the Humane Society said. "We are determined to give them the care they need - and DESERVE - to get them ready for their new lives."

HSCC Rescues 11 Adult Dogs from Living in a Car with their owner! Can you imagine? All these dogs have major health... Posted by Humane Society of Catawba County on Friday, September 3, 2021

The shelter posted on Facebook asking the public for donations to get the animals much-needed care. So far, they've raised more than $5,000.

