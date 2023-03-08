'Our people are doing something right' | Violent crime rates fall in High Point while rising in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

Police Chief Travis Stroud says High Point has seen a 5% decrease in violent crime this year, after a 7% decrease in 2022.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Violent crime has been risen at a troubling rate throughout the Triad this year.

Greensboro and Winston-Salem have both seen a sharp increase in homicides.

As of July 27th Greensboro Police reported 43 homicides year to date, eclipsing the 41 from all of 2022.

On the other hand, High Point has seen a decrease in violent crime

"We are sitting at -5% on our impact crimes, that's pretty phenomenal for August 1. That means were 5% better than we were this time last year and we ended up with you last year -7 for the year. Clearly our people are doing something right in the street," said High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud.

Chief Stroud credits the work of his department, despite being short 36 officers.

"We found a lot of success when you end up charging the right people and remove them from the street and get them into the criminal justice system, crime tends to go down inside your communities. While we've been very successful with it, some of our neighbors stats may be different, but that does not mean that they have not been doing the same things," said Chief Stroud.

High Point Police break down their "impact crimes" into two categories, persons impact crimes and property impact crimes.

Persons impact crimes include homicides, rape, robbery and aggravated assaults.

Property impact crimes include burglary, motor vehicle theft, larceny and shoplifting.

Chief Stroud says while homicides and aggravated assaults are down, property crimes are up.

"Burglaries, motor vehicle B&E's, is a trend that we have not seen before. Our property crimes are the ones that we are really trying to get out of control, we would be better off if we did not have any property crimes," said Chief Stroud.

"Are we going to stop violence? No. But at least we can put a curve in it," said Rhonda Wagner with High Point Community Against Violence.

The organization partners with the police department to mentor offenders, and youth, in an effort to reverse the rising trend.

"Whether it's an adult or it's the youth we have to listen to those individuals and see what their needs his first. That's the only way that it's going to be successful," said Wagner.

Chief Stroud says his officers will continue to remain diligent, enforcing the laws of the state in an effort to maintain the declining trends.

"While we are -5 today, things can change very quickly this business. I have learned that the hard way. Hopefully the rest of the year will continue to trim like it has been now, but there's no guarantees on that," said Chief Stroud.

Chief Stroud says he will be requesting approval from city council for a new real-time crime center.