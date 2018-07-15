A dip in the pool is a refreshing way to deal with summer's harsh heat and humidity. Luckily for the Triad, there's great, kid-friendly deals for many public pools in the area. Here's where you can swim for cheap:

Winston-Salem

From now until the end of summer, a dollar bill, 100 pennies, 10 dimes or 20 nickels will get you a swim in Winston-Salem.

The city is offering a special of $1 admission per day at Winston-Salem city pools for now through the end of the season.

Here's a list of Winston-Salem pools honoring the special:

Bolton Pool & Water Sprayground (1590 Bolton Street)

Kimberley Park Pool & Water Sprayground (620 Burton Street)

Long Creek Pool (5801 Bethania Tobaccoville Road, Pfafftown)

Mineral Springs Pool & Splash Pad (4700 Ogburn Avenue)

Polo Pool & Water Sprayground (1850 Polo Road)

Reynolds Park Pool & Splash Pad (2450 Reynolds Park Road)

Sprague Pool (1350 Sprague Street)

Winston Waterworks (3584 Winston Lake Road)

Swimming is free for ages 2 and under.

Greensboro

Children 12 and under can swim for a $1 daily admission. $2 for anyone 13 and older. Swimming is free from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. during their 'Pool Pals Days' promotion. 'Pool Pals Days' are: Monday for Warnersville pool, Tuesday for Windsor Pool and Thursday for Peeler Pool.

High Point

Admission to High Point City Lake pool and Waterslide is $6 per person. Admission for Splashpad at Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Ave.) is free. The Pool at Washington Terrance Park (1625 E. Washington Dr.) is $1.25 per person.

