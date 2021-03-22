‘Dollar Days’ begin April 1 at Grandfather Mountain

The promotion allows anyone who lives or works in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga or Wilkes counties to visit at a discounted rate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain will open its gates to High Country residents, employees and their guests for only $3 each April 1-23, as the park’s “Dollar Days” promotion returns in time for spring.

The promotion allows anyone who lives or works in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga or Wilkes counties, along with their guests traveling in the same vehicle, to visit at the discounted rate. Students attending a local college or university are also eligible for the discount.

Due to COVID-19, however, Dollar Days guests must book their visit online at Grandfather Mountain. To take advantage of the reduced rate, guests must choose the Dollar Days admission rate when reserving their visit.