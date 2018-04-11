LEXINGTON NC - Donald Trump Jr. will be in Lexington Monday to show support for congressional candidate Ted Budd according to Clark Brown, head of the Davidson County GOP.

The event is open to the public, but space is limited. Brown says Trump Jr. is expected to arrive around 11:45 a.m. at the GOP headquarters at 30 W. 1st St.

Brown says Trump's people reached out to the Lexington political party about attending the event.

Ted Budd is also expected to be at the event along with Former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY