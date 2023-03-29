Most donated livers in the Carolinas are not given to sick residents

Doctors from rural southern states say the new policy unfairly punishes states already facing health issues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why aren't most donated livers in the Carolinas given to sick residents?

For decades, donated livers were often given to the sickest people living near where those organs were harvested. But in 2020, the United Network For Organ Sharing changed the system, requiring livers to be shipped to the sickest patients, regardless of where they lived.

That change marked a sizeable impact on sick patients in the Carolinas.

Analysis by the Washington Post and the Markup found back in 2019, more than half of donated livers in North Carolina and South Carolina stayed in the Carolinas. Now after the rule change, over 75% of donated livers are being exported to other states.

Transplant doctors in New York and California lobbied for the new approach. They argued the previous policy prioritized healthier patients from states with shorter wait lists over sicker patients.

But there is some good news.

Nationwide data show fewer patients died on the waiting list after the policy went into effect.

