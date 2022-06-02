Donations collected and cards made for firefighters still fighting Weaver fire in Winston-Salem

The Weaver Fertilizer fire still isn't out, so one local church in Winston-Salem decided to do something for firefighters to show their gratitude.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several businesses will be able to reopen Monday as the evacuation zone around the Weaver Fertilizer Plant gets smaller.

But even though the radius around the plant has been reduced, the fight continues, that's why a church less than a mile from the facility is doing something special to thank crews.

Children at Winston-Salem First Assembly of God spent their morning making cards for firefighters who are still working hard to put out the Weaver fire.

"This was obviously probably really stressful for them with having to feel like they have to protect all of these people and so we really just wanted to say thanks for and how much we appreciate them," said Cadence Lenahan.

Church members say they too were within that one-mile radius of the fire and lots of them had to evacuate their homes. Some members of the church are even first responders.

This is one of the reasons why the church has been collecting donations and monetary donations to help.

Heather Rakes is the Teaching Pastor at Winston-Salem First and said they wanted to do something small to let the firefighters know the community is grateful for them.

Delivering snacks like protein bars, trail mix, and items to make the firefighters happy.

"The firefighters there are just wonderful they are so grateful and it's just snacks, it's nothing out of the ordinary but they were grateful and I heard them calling Debs on some of the chips as we walked away," said Rakes.