Don't allow 'the mirror' to become the enemy |Youday!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mirror is needed, but can sometimes become our dreaded enemy.

We look in a mirror and have mastered picking ourselves apart. I know this first hand; looking in the mirror, focusing on everything wrong with me because my mind convinced me that my flaws were who I was. We have made the things we dislike about ourselves the center point of how we treat ourselves.

As long as you see your flaws more than your beauty, that will prevent you from being your best.

It is time for you to look deeper, deeper into the internal beauty that lives within, and concentrate on that. You are not your flaws; your flaws are intended to keep you grounded and remind you of your humanity.

Never allow your flaws to dominate and control you. You deserve to be free from you, so get free from you

