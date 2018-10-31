Before you go to bed on Saturday night, don't forget to reset your clocks and watches. That's because it's that time of the year when clocks "fall back" an hour, marking the end of daylight saving time. The change takes place at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4.

Most electronic devices like cell phones and computers automatically update the time as it changes, however you may need to manually reset your digital alarm clock.

Daylight Saving time is law in most states across the United States. In 2005, under the Energy Policy Act, President George W. Bush extended the daylight saving time by four weeks. That change was implemented in 2007. Now, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November.

Arizona, Hawaii and the American territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands do not participate in daylight saving time.

But how did daylight saving time get started? You might be surprised to know, it wasn't because of the farmers.

It became popular in 1916 with World War I when Germany and Austria first issued the time change to save fuel and energy. Other countries liked the idea and followed suit.

The Old Farmer's Almanac reported that farmers were against Daylight Saving Time.

In the US, Daylight Saving Time was first adopted as a war measure in 1918 under The Calder Act or Standard Time Act, making 2018 its 100th year.

In 1920, after the war, Daylight Saving Time was repealed because farmers felt only office workers and the leisure class benefited.

However, some states used it on and off for many years, so in 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act. It made Daylight Saving Time consistent throughout the country.

Then in 1986, 20 years later, Congress increased the period, moving the start day to the first Sunday in April. The goal was to conserve oil used for generating electricity.

