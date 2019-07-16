GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hot out there, which means your air conditioning is probably running non-stop. That's why the City of Greensboro wants to remind you about its free weatherization program.

It helps residents address health and safety issues in their homes through energy-efficiency measures such as insulation, air sealing, duct sealing, bath fans, weather-stripping, window caulking, water heater wrapping and more.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, you can meet with a Weatherization Assistance Program representative at Greensboro Housing Coalition, at the Greensboro Housing Hub, 1031 Summit Ave., Suite 1E-2.

Family Size Max. Income Levels for Participation*

1 $24,980

2 $33,820

3 $42,660

4 $51,500

5 $60,340

6 $69,180

7 $78,020

8 $86,860



* Supplemental Security Income recipients automatically qualify for the program regardless of income level.

Questions? Call Nikia Beal, PTRC weatherization coordinating specialist, at 336-904-0300.