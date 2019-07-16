GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hot out there, which means your air conditioning is probably running non-stop. That's why the City of Greensboro wants to remind you about its free weatherization program.
It helps residents address health and safety issues in their homes through energy-efficiency measures such as insulation, air sealing, duct sealing, bath fans, weather-stripping, window caulking, water heater wrapping and more.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, you can meet with a Weatherization Assistance Program representative at Greensboro Housing Coalition, at the Greensboro Housing Hub, 1031 Summit Ave., Suite 1E-2.
Family Size Max. Income Levels for Participation*
1 $24,980
2 $33,820
3 $42,660
4 $51,500
5 $60,340
6 $69,180
7 $78,020
8 $86,860
* Supplemental Security Income recipients automatically qualify for the program regardless of income level.
Questions? Call Nikia Beal, PTRC weatherization coordinating specialist, at 336-904-0300.