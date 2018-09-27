GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — Earlier this week, the FBI released annual crime statistics for the United States. Overall, violent crimes are down.

However, if you take a closer look, some of the statistics will make you take a second glance. If you look at clearance rates -- as assessed by their Uniformed Crime Reporting program you will see some disturbing statistics.

According to the FBI " law enforcement agencies can clear, or “close,” offenses in one of two ways: by arrest or by exceptional means." Essentially, it's how many cases gets solved and are off the books.

They looked at several categories, but two that stood out to us are the clearance rates for "Murder and Nonnegligent Manslaughter," and "Motor Vehicle Theft."

The clearance rate for "Murder and Nonnegligent Manslaughter" was at 61.6 percent. Which means, nearly 40 percent of murders in the United States in 2017 are not cleared.

The rate for motor vehicle thefts are even more drastic. In 2017 the clearance rates for Motor-Vehicle Thefts" was under 14 percent. More than 73 percent of "Motor-Vehicle Thefts" from 2017 are still on the books.

These a nationwide statistics, but paint a scary picture. We're looking at our local numbers to see how they compare.

