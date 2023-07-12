Don't let Uncle Sam keep your refund! 1.5M taxpayers are owed money

The deadline to file for your refund is July 17, 2023.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know the saying, ‘Time is money’, it couldn’t be more appropriate right now.



Uncle Sam is about to keep millions of dollars in tax return refunds unless you claim your refund by filing your taxes.

The deadline to file for that refund is July 17, 2023. If you don't file for your refund by then, your money is no longer yours.

“When COVID happened, the IRS delayed the requirement to file your tax return until July 15, 2020. Because of that, one of the laws written as if you are due a refund, you have three years to claim that refund, so that deadline is July 17 of 2023,” said Ryan Dodson of Liberty Tax Services.

For these unclaimed refunds, the IRS estimates the average refund is about $893.



Again, there are 1.5 million taxpayers across the country that can claim this, 45,000 of them right here in North Carolina.



So, if you are one of those who didn't file your 2019 taxes, here's what you need to do:



Go IRS.gov

On the main page, go to ‘sign in to your account’.

Now, you may not have an online account, but you'll create one.



When you do, you'll be able to access your tax records. You'll need that because this is probably the only way you'll be able to get your W2s or 1099's from 2019 so you can file your taxes before that July 17 deadline.