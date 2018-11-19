GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and an accidental turkey bone down the drain can cause a lot of problems.

The experts at The Plumbing and Air Company say the best way to make sure your drain doesn't get clogged is to keep the hot water running. Another tip would be to use the strainer that comes in the sink that way you can catch debris that run down the drain.

If your sink does get clogged, they say to use a plunger, but not the one in your bathroom. You need one especially for sinks.

Then when everything seems clear, crush up some ice in the disposal. It helps clean the blades and won't clog the pipes.

When it doubt, call a plumber.

