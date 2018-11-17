GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- We're getting closer to the holiday season where you might be expecting more packages, gifts or even family and friends dropping by your home. But what you might not be expecting are some door-to-door scams.

We started looking into this when a viewer sent us security video from her front door. It showed two young guys approaching her front door. One of them says they're partners with Duke Energy and they're trying to get rid of her bill. The viewer didn't fall for anything, but wanted us to do some digging.

First, we called Duke Energy. They said these were not their employees. We were able to find out these two men were with a solar power company out of Burlington. Their boss said they were trainees and mistakenly told the viewer they worked with Duke Energy. So ultimately, this wasn't a scam - just a misunderstanding.

But there are some lessons we can takeaway from this.

Regardless of a salesperson's intentions, the situation usually boils down to being a stranger at your door.

Kevin Hinterberger, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Carolina, says you should always be cautious.

"Be very skeptical," he says in a past interview. "If the deal sounds too good to be true it probably is."

Hinterberger says you shouldn't feel compelled to make a decision or buy something on the spot.

"Tell the person you need to consult with somebody in your family," he explains. "You need to speak to your spouse. You need to speak with some other decision maker in the home. The decision is too big for you to make alone."

He says there are a lot of legitimate businesses that use the door-to-door method, but there can also be a lot of scammers, especially people offering home improvements.

"Know who you’re dealing with," Hinterberger explains. "Get several bids. Don’t make a decision at the door. Take your time and make an informed decision before you have somebody do work on your home or any type of work."

Hinterberger says you should ask for credentials or some form of identification. Check out their license plate if they have a vehicle to see if they might be from another state. Get as much information as you can so you can properly vet the person and the company.

Before you sign anything, make sure it's all written out in a contract. Hinterberger also says if a salesperson is coming to you (meaning they come to your home and you're not going to their place of business) and the purchase or work is more than $25, there is a 3-day cooling off period if you enter into a contract. That means you are allowed to cancel the work or break the contract within 72-hours of signing it. A way to get out of the contract should be clearly spelled out in the contract.

