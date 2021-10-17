A fireball was caught on camera as it flew through the skies over a Lexington, SC neighborhood. The man who witnessed it tells his story.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington man stepped outside for just a moment to find something he says he'll remember for years to come.

It was Sunday, Oct. 10 and Jamie Dalton was preparing for work.

"It was probably about 10 o'clock that Sunday night," Jamie said. "I was just headed out to my work truck to grab some things I needed for the next day, put on the charger, and I just happen to catch it at the right time."

A fireball flew by, its bright color ripping through the night sky.

"We've seen a lot of shooting stars and things out there, but nothing of that magnitude," Jamie said. "Nothing that bright."

He ran inside to tell his wife Meghan about the meteor.

"He was just like, you have to look at this; you have to look at this," Meghan said.

She didn't get to see it in person.

Thankfully, she still had her chance to watch it fly by.

Their door camera is triggered by movement, and her husband walked out at just the right time.

"Sure enough, it picked it up," Jamie said. "It was pretty cool to see."

The American Meteor Society, which tracks similar events, said it received more than 140 reports of a fireball across the Southeast in that same timeframe.

Other reports were from Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tennessee, and Virginia.

"I thought it was really cool," Meghan said. "I was actually upset because I didn't get to see it in person."

For now, the video will serve as a memory, even their baby boy can see one day too.