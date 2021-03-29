Doses and demographics: how the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in Guilford County

Greensboro was chosen for the federally supported site to increase equitable distribution but how's that going so far? We got answers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been almost three weeks since the federally supported vaccine site opened at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro. Guilford County was chosen for the site by the federal government as a way to improve equitable distribution.

So how's that going? I asked spokesperson Brian Haines.

"I think it's going really well it's beyond my opinion the statistic show that it is actually going very well in that area," Haines said.

The statistics show out of nearly 52,000 people who have gotten a vaccine at the site 21% of them are Black or African American, 14% are American Indian or Alaskan Native and 8% are Asian.

"We are doing a lot about reaching the various communities through churches or wherever," Haines said. "So really reaching out to those folks in the community who a lot of people listen to."

Starting Wednesday the site will move to second doses - so at this time they won't be opening up more appointments for the next three weeks after the 31st. But they are hoping to get the single dose, Johnson and Johnson vaccine for the final two weeks of the clinic.