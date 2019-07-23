RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a man wanted for felony child abuse.

Christopher Shaun Forde was found and arrested in Forsyth County by the Winston-Salem Police Department Tuesday night. Forde was given a $250,000 secured bond and a first appearance set for July 26 in Randolph County District Court.

According to a release, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office got a report about the abuse last month. The child was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital where doctors said the child had bruises on the face, neck and shoulders, as well as a brain bleed.

Investigators say the injuries were not accidental, and the child was beaten while in the care and custody of Forde, 36.

Forde was wanted for two counts of Felony Intentional Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury. The sheriff's office says Forde is a double-amputee and has prosthetic legs.

