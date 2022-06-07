Double fatal house fire in Thomasville

When firefighters arrived, the fire was "heavily involved," and flames were blazing through the roof.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Two people are dead after a house fire in Thomasville Monday night, according to fire officials.

Thomasville Fire and Rescue said they were called to 107 Carolina Avenue at 9:23 p.m. to a single-family home. When firefighters arrived, the fire was "heavily involved," and flames were blazing through the roof. The heat from the fire was beaming through the house, melting the siding on a neighboring house.

Firefighters couldn't get into the house at first because of heavy flames and the roof falling in.

Once the fire was under control, fire crews were able to get in, and that's when they found two people dead.

Thomasville Fire & Rescue received on-scene assistance from Thomasville Police Department, Davidson County EMS, Duke Energy, and the American Red Cross.

Fire officials are working to determine the cause of this fire.

