HAW RIVER, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted in a double-murder was apprehended by the Asheboro Police Department.

Deputies say 31-year-old Justin Lynn Ramirez was taken back to Alamance County Sheriff's Office for questioning. They say Ramirez is suspected of shooting and killing two people at a home on Payne Road in Graham on Monday night.

Asheboro Police Officers arrested Ramirez at this gas station when they found the stolen pickup truck he was driving.

Viewer Submitted

Asheboro Police say they got word that Ramirez had a relative who lived in Asheboro, and may be in the area. Police say they found Ramirez in a stolen pickup truck at a gas station on W. Dixie Drive Tuesday morning. Police say as he was walking out of the store toward the gas pump, an officer pulled out his gun and ordered Ramirez to get on the ground. Ramirez complied and was taken into custody.

Investigators have not publicly identified the victims at this time.

OTHER RELATED STORIES: