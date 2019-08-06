WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A downed power-line caused the 1100 block of W. Academy Street to briefly close Saturday in Winston-Salem.

WFMY reported to the location at 6:00 p.m. and the scene had been cleared.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Duke Power was notified of the incident around 4:46 p.m.

Authorities believe the incident could have been weather-related as portions of the triad have recently experienced heavy rain and flooding.

