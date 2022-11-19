Downed power lines close South Elm-Eugene Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of South Elm-Eugene Street are closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday.
The lanes are closed between Sussmans Street and South Elm Street after power lines were downed from the crash.
Duke Energy is making repairs at the scene.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and avoid the area.
