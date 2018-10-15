GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Do you have a tree in your yard, driveway, or even blocking your street?

Michael has left tree limbs all across Greensboro.

It can be frustrating and confusing. Do you have to clean it up yourself or is it the City's responsibility? The short answer is: it depends.

The City of Greensboro says residents who have this problem should call the City's Contact Center starting Monday morning. The hours are 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The number to call is 336-373-CITY (2489). Representatives will advise you on whether the city will remove/clean up the tree limbs, or if it’s the owner’s responsibility.

WFMY News 2 is working to get you more information.

© 2018 WFMY