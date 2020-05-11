'It's just for precaution' More downtown Greensboro businesses board up as we await election results

On S Elm Street in Greensboro, you'll see plywood a a lot of plywood. Business owners tell WFMY News 2 it's for peace of mind.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Precaution for a potential.

That's really the only way to describe why some downtown Greensboro business owners are choosing to board up and protect their glass storefronts.

"Yes we've got some concerns, you know all of downtown does," Gate City Candy Company Owner Daniel Weatherington said. "But by putting the boards up at night it's just so I can sleep a little better and not have to worry about it."

At least 10 businesses on S Elm Street are boarded up at the moment.

Riots six months ago in in the wake of George Floyd's death are still fresh in their minds.

Many businesses were vandalized.

"They came down and busted the windows, almost every business on the south end got hit," Weatherington explained.

City officials at the time pointed to outside agitators who had no interest in social justice, just wreaking havoc.

Nonetheless, owners fear a repeat amid this tense election season. Especially as we await the results of the presidential election as there are strong opinions on both sides.

Shops across the nation boarding up, and some in Greensboro are following suit.

"You know while we don't like the visual of the boards being up we certainly support our businesses and we just hope the democratic process unfolds peacefully and we can get back to business as usual," Sarah Healy of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated said.

Healy emphasized that these businesses are still open though the boards make it look like they are not.

"We've had some retailers saying they're doing pre-COVID numbers which is outstanding so yes we're hoping we get through this week and get the boards down and we'll be back to business as usual."



A Greensboro Police spokesperson said they are ready to handle any protest, event or disruption in the coming days. But that is not to say there will be any.

Police are aware of a demonstration that starts at 4:45 p.m. in Greensboro on Saturday, but said they will only respond if needed.