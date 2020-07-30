Outdoor dining coming to downtown Greensboro

Downtown Greensboro Inc. and the city of Greensboro arranged an event to help downtown restaurants.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro will see a weekend of "Open Streets."

The city of Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro Inc. have been working together to create a way to help downtown restaurants see more business.

The finished product is "Open Streets." Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8 parts of Elm Street will be closed so that restaurants can host diners outside.

The aim of the event is to create a way for patrons to enjoy their favorite restaurant while still social distancing.