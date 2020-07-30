Outdoor dining coming to downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro will see a weekend of "Open Streets."
The city of Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro Inc. have been working together to create a way to help downtown restaurants see more business.
The finished product is "Open Streets." Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8 parts of Elm Street will be closed so that restaurants can host diners outside.
The aim of the event is to create a way for patrons to enjoy their favorite restaurant while still social distancing.
Open Streets will run from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from noon until 10 p.m.