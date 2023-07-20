Downtown Greensboro's new trolley service to hit the streets

The Hopper will run Thursdays through Saturdays, noon to midnight, and Sundays noon to 10 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Hopper Trolley will begin operation through downtown Thursday at noon.

People can hop on and off for free as it travels along South Elm Street.

City leaders say can't wait for them to hit the road.

The Hopper enables people to move around downtown, access entertainment, employment, access restaurants, shopping, and more.

The Hopper will run Thursdays through Saturdays, noon to midnight and Sundays noon to 10 p.m.

The Trolley will come around every seven minutes.

Service is scheduled to run through the rest of the year.

