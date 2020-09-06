Downtown Greensboro quiet after 8 p.m. curfew lifted; small businesses react to week of protests

Last week was marked by peaceful marches and demonstrations, pockets of unrest and vandalism, but most importantly - a community coming together.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday night marked a change in downtown Greensboro for the first time in days: no curfew, but all quiet.

After months of sparse foot traffic, due to the pandemic, followed by a week of passionate protests, downtown appears to have returned - somewhat - to the way it once was.

Local shops, like Hudson's Hill, are now covered in painted plywood. Owner William Clayton says he believes these recent events are far more positive than negative.

"Obviously downtown Greensboro and all the stores surrounding mine have been hit with some actual vandalism and whatnot, and that's unfortunate," he said Monday, "But at the same time - it doesn't discount the movement that's happening in general or message that needs to be heard."

Although some protests turned violent in the first couple of nights of demonstrations, Clayton says overall, it's brought a new sense of unity among the small businesses - and the community at large.