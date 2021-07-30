'It's frustrating because I felt like we were going in the right direction' | Downtown Greensboro reacts to new mask guidance by CDC

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, the CDC changed its guidelines - recommending the public wear masks indoors.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week, we got new CDC guidance, and new rules from the state and federal government.

One of the biggest messages - alongside a push to get more people vaccinated - was that masks are returning, at least indoors, in public, to cut down on the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, many people gathered in downtown Greensboro to enjoy their night, slowly adapting and making sense of the new recommendations. There was some frustration, and some disappointment, as people realize we're kind of going backwards and that masks aren't entirely a thing of the past.

"It's frustrating because I felt like we were going in the right direction," said Carlos Narvaez, "I was hoping for more vaccinations, that we would keep going in the right direction."

"I think that people should wear a mask indoors," said Philip Crawford, "I mean if you're fully vaccinated, I don’t feel like you have to - but I feel like it should be encouraged to wear them indoors."

With the Delta variant on the rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is strongly urging people to wear a mask inside public places even if they're fully vaccinated. This applies to communities with high rates of transmission - which describes most of the Triad right now, including Guilford County.

Some businesses are considering bringing back a mask rules but aren't making moves right now, while other places never got rid of their mask requirement - like Rock's Hair Shop on Elm Street.

Barber and stylist Dahlia Reese-Davies said she's glad it's still in effect.