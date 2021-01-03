Downtown Greensboro saw a strong first weekend with eased COVID-19 restrictions

Downtown Greensboro Incorporated CEO Zack Matheny said some businesses reported pre-covid sales but stressed they're not out of the woods yet.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editors note: The video associated with this article is from a previous story.

Some Greensboro businesses saw strong sales as eased coronavirus restrictions took effect over the weekend.

Downtown Greensboro Incorporated CEO Zack Matheny said some business owners reported pre-COVID-19 sales during a call Monday morning.

Governor Cooper announced the state's Stay-At-Home order would be lifted last week. It came as the state sees declining coronavirus trends.

The eased restrictions mean gyms, museums, aquariums, barbers, pools, outdoor amusement parks, retail establishments, restaurants, breweries and wineries may now open at 50 percent capacity with health and safety protocols.

Bars and movie theaters can now open indoors at 30 percent capacity.

The order also allows restaurants and bars to stay open until 11 p.m. which Matheny said was a big help to local businesses.

He also said the warmer weather played a role in bringing more customers out but said there is more that needs to be done to help businesses survive the pandemic.