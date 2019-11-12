GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can ride Greensboro's new trolley system for free on two upcoming Saturdays.

Downtown Greensboro Inc and Triad Local First released a statement announcing "Saturday Stroll" events. The rides will run through the center city.

According to the release, the events are an effort to encourage people to shop and buy local.

The free rides will be available on December 14 and 21 from 1-5 p.m. You can pick up the trolley at the Biltmore Hotel at 111 West Lewis Street.

