Downtown Greensboro's 'The Hopper' trolley to launch Thursday

The Hopper will begin operations on July 20 at 12 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's almost time for Greensboro's new trolley to launch!

The trolley, called The Hopper, will begin operations in Downtown Greensboro on July 20 at 12 p.m., Greensboro city officials said.

The hours of operation are as follows:

Thursdays-Saturdays- noon to midnight

Sundays – noon to 10 p.m.

The trolley is said to arrive every 5-7 minutes.

The best part? It's completely free to use.

Here's the route The Hopper will take. You can also find the route on the Hopper Trolley website.

Department of Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn said naming the trolley 'The Hopper was inspired by Greensboro's hometown team, the Greensboro Grasshoppers, as well as the canons used during the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, also called grasshoppers.

"‘The Hopper’ seemed like an ideal name. It evokes exactly how people will use the service – by hopping on and hopping off," said Cockburn.

