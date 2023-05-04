Greensboro wants to know what you think about downtown parking

The deadline to complete the survey is May 26.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is parking a pain downtown or is it fairly simple? Either way, those who visit the downtown area have the opportunity now to share their input.

The parking survey is online and must be completed by May 26.

Downtown business owners can also share their input online using a separate Business Owner Survey.

According to the city, the results of the surveys will help the Greensboro Downtown Parking Plan.

The goals of the plan include managing parking in a way that supports local businesses, reducing congestion, updating pricing and enforcement programs, and efficiently managing existing parking facilities and loading zones.

It is expected to be complete by fall 2023 and city officials said it will provide recommendations for improving downtown parking.

