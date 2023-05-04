A trolley is coming soon to Downtown Greensboro and needs a name

The City hopes the trolley route will connect Downtown visitors with a growing number of businesses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the City of Greensboro, there will be a return of trolleys to the downtown area this July.

City voters approved the first $90,000 of funding for the pilot project in 2019, which allows residents to determine how to spend city funds.

Earlier this year the city council approved another $1 million from the American Rescue Plan funds to support the free service, city officials report.

The City plans to have the trolleys centered along Elm St. with arrival times averaging 5-7 minutes.

Officials hope the trolley route will connect Downtown visitors with a growing number of businesses and entertainment venues.

It will run from the morning until as late as midnight.

Trolley stops will include:

South Elm Street/Union Square area

The Tanger Center

Center City Park

The LoFi Park area, and more.

The route will also connect with several existing Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) routes for a greater citywide reach.

According to officials, GTA will operate the four “trackless” trolley vehicles.

GTA is also accepting input to name the Trolley. Submissions can be made by visiting their website or through GTA’s Twitter/Facebook (@gtaheat) or Instagram (@gtaheatbus) pages.

Submissions must be made before May 8.

