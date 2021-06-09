Hundreds of jobs open in Greensboro as Tanger Center, Coliseum hold job fair

About 200 jobs are open at the Tanger Center and the Greensboro Coliseum.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lots of jobs are up for grabs in Greensboro.

The Tanger Center and the Greensboro Coliseum need new employees. They held a job fair Wednesday to see who they could find.

Many people on the job hunt showed up as a post pandemic future becomes more present.

They all have very different reasons for looking for jobs.

"My mom was like, you're getting a job," said Mari Lewis, a GTCC student.

"I have a job or two but I'm also looking for something more in my area," Andrew Merritt said. He's studying music in college.

"I'm just looking for any kind of employment," William Smith said.

Some theatre lovers lined up for the chance to work around the stage when the Tanger Center opens later this year.

"(It) definitely (would be) a positive thing to open the doors and be there with a smile to see smiles after this great pandemic that we've had in this world," Wayne Mitchell said.

About 200 part time positions are open for jobs including:

Ticket Sellers

Bartenders and Catering Servers

Guest Services Representatives

In House Security Staff

Parking Lot Staff

Ticket Takers

Ushers

Production Staff

Maintenance Staff

Food and entertainment services, along with stage technician companies, also held interviews.

"Even if I'm backstage or if I'm working in concessions I still get an opportunity to see it which has basically been a dream my whole life so this is an amazing opportunity for someone like me," Katrina Jolly said.

It comes as many businesses are struggling to find new hires. William Smith said he stops every time he sees a help wanted sign but his search continues.

"With my background and everything going on right now I'm limited to what I can do," Smith said, "Don't give up. Continue looking. Keep your head up, keep your shoulders up."

He and many others are hopeful this job fair will lead them to their big break.