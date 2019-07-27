GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a "large disturbance" at the Greensboro Sportsplex. It's an indoor complex for basketball, soccer, volleyball, and hockey.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of North 16th Street and Cone Blvd. Dozens of officers responded to the area around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told WFMY News 2 there was a fight among several people, but police haven't told us specifically what happened.

We don't know if anyone was hurt, but we do know that no one was transported to the hospital.

There was a special event going on at the Greensboro Sportsplex tonight. It's hosting Summernight Lights - a program for teenagers to have a safe place for fun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.