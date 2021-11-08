x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dozens of students become ill at Starmount Middle School

School leaders do not know what caused the students to suddenly become ill at this time.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of students became ill Monday at Starmount Middle School.

Yadkin County Schools’ Superintendent Todd Martin said about 45 students complained of various symptoms including headache and nausea. Martin said emergency services and firefighters along with school nurses evaluated and took care of the students. He said most of the students were feeling better before the school day ended. 

School leaders do not know what caused the students to become ill at this time. However, officials with the Yadkin County Health Department are investigating the incident.

Related Articles

In Other News

Mayor says Greenboro Coliseum needs better enforcement of mask rule