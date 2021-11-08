Dozens of students become ill at Starmount Middle School

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of students became ill Monday at Starmount Middle School.
Yadkin County Schools’ Superintendent Todd Martin said about 45 students complained of various symptoms including headache and nausea. Martin said emergency services and firefighters along with school nurses evaluated and took care of the students. He said most of the students were feeling better before the school day ended.
School leaders do not know what caused the students to become ill at this time. However, officials with the Yadkin County Health Department are investigating the incident.