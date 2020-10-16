Danville Public Schools announce Dr. Angela Hairston as new superintendent

Hairston stepped down Thursday as the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent.

Danville Public Schools has named Dr. Angela Hairston as their new superintendent. Hairston announced Thursday she was stepping down as Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools' superintendent.

Danville Public Schools posted the announcement to their Facebook Page.

The post stated that Hairston's new position will be effective on December 1, 2020. Hairston has over 30 years of experience working in public education in Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

She served as superintendent for Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools since 2019 and previously served as superintendent in Augusta, Georgia.

According to the post, much of Hairston’s early career was spent in Danville Public Schools as a math teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

“I am honored to be selected as the next superintendent of Danville Public Schools," said Hairston. "I am excited to have this opportunity to work collaboratively with the school board, staff and the community in Danville.”