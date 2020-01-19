GREENSBORO, N.C. — The nation will pause to remember civil rights hero, Martin Luther King, Jr. on MLK Day which is a federal holiday.

Here are seven things you might not know about the civil rights leader and his impact in Greensboro, North Carolina.

7 Things To Know About MLK

1. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke with WFMY News 2 on February 11, 1958, about his future plans. That conversation was five years before his famous "I have a dream speech and seven years before he led the March on Selma.

2. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Bennett College and it cemented his ties to the Triad and left a lasting impact on the community.

3. A large crowd packed the Pfeiffer Chapel for Dr. King's speech during his first visit to Greensboro.

4. The speech was almost lost as there was only one recording of it.

5. Dr. Lucier, a historian, and professor at Bennett College led a team to preserve the recording of the speech.

6. With the help of a Washington D.C based restoration specialist, Lucier's team was able to rescue the speech and transfer it.

7. The speech was converted to cassette tapes in the 90's and then in 2017 the journalism school converted it to digital format.

