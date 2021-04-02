Triad infectious disease expert shares where coronavirus safety and vaccine efforts are heading

Dr. Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist Health says he is worried about people letting their guard down as coronavirus cases slowly decrease.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Doctors say we're not quite ready to safely return to things--like Super Bowl parties--as the pandemic continues.

On the flip side, many health experts say it is safe to return to classrooms but that thought stirs up anxiety for some.

Dr. Christopher Ohl is an infectious disease expert Wake Forest Baptist Health.

He says that anxiety is like standing on the edge of a high dive looking down.

You probably know the feeling--the longer your stand there--the more anxious you get.

Dr. Ohl said Thursday many teachers are feeling like that now.

Their anxiety is growing after being virtual for almost a year but some lawmakers and health officials say it is safe to dive back in.

Not all teachers agree.

"I'm not going to go. I taught for seven years in Asia and had Swine Flu twice," Sean Bienert said.

Bienert is an English teacher at Southern Guilford High School. He's concerned about going back into the classroom without being vaccinated.

"I'm not going to risk the safety of the people I care about," He said.

Dr. Ohl agrees with the Governor's call for schools to bring more students back for in person learning.

"What (teachers) have to understand is that the risk in the school itself is actually lower than a lot of the other activities they may be doing in their life if the safety measures are in place," Dr. Ohl said.

Some Triad school districts have offered vaccines to some of their teachers but most will not be able to get their shots until the next phase of vaccination.

Ohl said he is encouraged by vaccination efforts. Forsyth County is third in the state for most vaccines given.

Meanwhile, Guilford County wants to expand its vaccine sites. The County Board of Commissioners Chair invited Governor Roy Cooper to tour the county's clinics.

No word from the Governor's Office yet on if he plans to accept.

Dr. Ohl said a slow decrease in coronavirus cases is encouraging but he worries about people letting their guards down.

"This is not a year for big super bowl parties. This is not a year for even small super bowl parties. This is a year for small, intimate viewing of super bowls," Dr. Ohl said.

State limits on gatherings and an after 10 p.m. curfew are still in place as part of Phase Three of the Governor's Stay at Home Order.

"Particularly with the variants that people are worried about I don't see our phase changing," Dr. Ohl said.

Coronavirus variants from the U.K., Brazil and South Africa are getting attention. One case of the U.K. variant was found in Guilford County.

County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said Wednesday that the patient is being monitored and she still feels confident in the vaccines' ability to combat mutations of the virus.

"The vaccine is still going to be effective against some of the new variant strains with potential modification to some of the products," Dr. Vann said.

Vaccine suppliers are looking at ways to get more doses out faster with demand much higher than supply.

"(Companies are) doing even simple things like using bigger vials and giving more doses per vial because if you fill more in each one, then it's less boxes and less time for the company," Dr. Ohl said.

Dr. Ohl said there is the possibility of booster shots made to target specific variants but there's also a risk for more--possibly vaccine resistant--variants if the virus continues to spread.

"If we can get the level of transmission down then we can limit the number of mutations that occur," Dr. Ohl said.