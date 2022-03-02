Duke Basketball Museum photo gallery is a "must-see" treasure

The Duke Basketball Museum is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, with weekend hours available.

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Basketball Museum is being brought to life and becoming a part of history.

This indoor "must-see" museum is located adjacent to the Cameron indoor stadium in the Schwartz/Butters Athletics Center.

According to the news release, Vice President and Director of Duke Athletics, Kevin White, is excited to see the memories and the history of the five-time national championship program on display for the world to see.

“The heritage and success of our basketball program and all of our sports deserve this level of recognition and celebration,” White expressed. “It is exciting for our entire department to see this come alive and hopefully give our fans and alumni another place to stop, enjoy, and relive their memories of Duke Basketball and all of our sports programs. We have a lot to celebrate."

The museum shares success archived with an abundance of trophy displays and interactive videos that shares all the basketball team accomplishments collected over time.

“We are so excited to open the Duke Basketball Museum and the renovated Duke Athletics Hall of Fame," Coach K said in October 2010. "It is an appropriate tribute to the tremendous heritage of Duke Athletics.

The Duke Athletics Hall of Fame sits next to the museum featuring pictures of Hall of Famers as they celebrate 16 national championships since 1986.