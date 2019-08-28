GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver in Greensboro filmed a Guilford County Schools bus driver drifting across the center line, Wednesday morning. In the video, the driver is seen driving in the middle of Young’s Mill Road near Millstream Road.

At one point, you see a car is approaching the bus from the other direction. The bus starts to get back into the right lane, while the other driver rides close to the shoulder in the oncoming lane to avoid contact.

Guilford County Schools confirmed this was bus 277. The district said there were no complaints filed about this bus or bus driver, but the district saw the video on social media.

Guilford County Schools says it's a personnel matter, and they can't release any detail about the video other than the district is taking appropriate actions.

Check these stories out: