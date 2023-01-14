Two injured in drive-by shooting on Rich Ave. and Mount Zion Pl. in Winston-Salem

A woman was shot in the back while a man was shot in his leg in a drive-by in Winston-Salem. Both victims are in a hospital being treated for their injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem Saturday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to two calls about a shooting on the 800 block of Rich Avenue and the 1600 block of Mount Zion Place around the same time.

When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman who was shot in the back while standing on a sidewalk on Rich Avenue.

Then, investigators said the suspect drove around the corner where someone in a car shot an 18-year-old man in his leg while he was walking in the 1600 block of Mount Zion Place.

Both victims were transported to Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said the suspect's vehicle was located shortly after that but no one was inside.

This investigation is ongoing.