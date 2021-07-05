300 jobs to be featured at drive-thru career fair in Winston-Salem

Over 300 positions are available with several Triad-based companies.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Looking for a job? More than 300 employment opportunities will be featured at a drive-thru career fair on Thursday.

The event is on Thursday, July 8 and runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.

Career Center of the Southeast is presenting the career fair.

Several companies will be on-site to provide resources for job placement. Drivers will be asked to open their trunks and volunteers will load free employment and resource information in their cars.

Some employers at the event include:

FedEx Ground

Atrium Windows and Doors

Cornerstone Building Brands

Hanes Brands Inc.

Ashley Furniture

Amerilife

Graham Personnel Services

Lowes Foods

The Budd Group

Career Center of the Southeast

Compass One Healthcare

Sunstates Security

Griswold Home Care of Winston-Salem