300 jobs to be featured at drive-thru career fair in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Looking for a job? More than 300 employment opportunities will be featured at a drive-thru career fair on Thursday.
The event is on Thursday, July 8 and runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.
Career Center of the Southeast is presenting the career fair.
Several companies will be on-site to provide resources for job placement. Drivers will be asked to open their trunks and volunteers will load free employment and resource information in their cars.
Some employers at the event include:
- FedEx Ground
- Atrium Windows and Doors
- Cornerstone Building Brands
- Hanes Brands Inc.
- Ashley Furniture
- Amerilife
- Graham Personnel Services
- Lowes Foods
- The Budd Group
- Career Center of the Southeast
- Compass One Healthcare
- Sunstates Security
- Griswold Home Care of Winston-Salem
The Career Center has a goal to place 2,021 people back to work in 2021.