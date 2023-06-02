Drive-thru drop off mail is back at Greensboro's Murrow Blvd Post Office

Just a month ago, the USPS installed new boxes that didn't allow for drive-thru mail drop-off.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s fixed! The Greensboro Post Office on Murrow Boulevard is once again able to accept drop-off mail in the drive-thru lane.

It's a big deal because, for the last month, you couldn’t do that.

In early May, 2 Wants To Know went to the Post Office on Murrow Boulevard after people emailed us and complained about the previous newly installed mailboxes. We got in touch with the USPS Regional Office.

We asked why the new boxes were installed in such a way that you could no longer drive-thru and drop off your mail. The boxes had a small pull-down, but it was facing the opposite side of the drive-thru. You had no choice but to physically get out of your car.

The USPS said the new boxes were put in because they had these thinner mail slots, which is a new security measure to keep thieves away.

“They take a water bottle put some sticky stuff on it and kinda go fishing in the mailbox, they swirl it around, the sticky stuff picks up the mail, they pull it out and then they have all this mail,” said Paige Hanson of Norton Lifelock.

No one was arguing about security, but customers wanted to know why the convenience was gone. The USPS said if folks needed to, there were still drop boxes inside the building. 2WTK went back and forth with a spokesperson over email.

Now, about a month later, there are new mailboxes yet again, but this time, the boxes allow for drive-thru drop-off.

The USPS sent a statement:

The Postal Service continually balances security and customer convenience when it considers the placement of blue collection boxes. The blue collection boxes with the snorkel, which allows for drive-thru mail drop-off, were reinstalled at the Greensboro Post Office for customer convenience. The Postal Service is taking steps to enhance security with all its blue collection boxes around the country. Installation of boxes with enhanced security and drive-up access is expected to roll out this year.

Here's the big takeaway. never leave mail in the box after pick-up time. Post Offices don't have 24-hour security guarding these boxes. So, don't leave your mail in here after hours.