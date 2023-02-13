Driver arrested for failing to stop at a red light crashing into a man causing him to die months later, Winston-Salem police say

Pearless Lee Speller III ran into 41-year-old Michael Werts in June on 27 Street and N. Patterson Ave. after failing to stop at a red light.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged for a crash that led to a man's death in Winston-Salem, police say.

A Winston-Salem man died on Christmas after a tractor-trailer failed to stop at a red light hitting him over the summer, according to police.

On Tuesday, June 16th, around 7:22 a.m. officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a crash scene at the intersection of Twenty-Seventh Street and North Patterson Avenue.

Investigators said a tractor-trailer driven by 26-year-old Pearless Speller was traveling east on Twenty-Seventh Street when it failed to stop for a steady red light, causing a wreck with a moped driven by 41-year-old Michael Werts.

Werts was taken to a local medical facility to treat injuries sustained from the crash.

On Christmas, Werts died from those injuries.

Police said they issued a warrant on Feb. 9 for Speller for Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Stop at a Steady Red Light.