WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have made an arrest, weeks after beginning an investigation into a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian back on August 13th.

Police say 59-year-old Jerry Wayne Samuels was crossing New Walkertown Road just after 8:30 p.m. when a car hit him and didn't stop.

On September 2nd, officers arrested 31-year-old John Henry Switzer Junior and took him to the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Switzer is facing several charges including felony hit-and-run with serious injury, failure to report an accident, and driving wit a revoked license.

Since the accident, Samuels has been recovering from serious injuries sustained in the crash.

While detectives have made an arrest in the case, they still encourage anyone with information to give CrimeStoppers a call at 336-727-2800.