WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools bus driver became trapped on the bus after hitting a down power line yesterday afternoon as Tropical Storm Michael tore through the area.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday during the driver's route on Carver School Road.

The bus driver hit the down line with one student on board. The student got off the bus without permission and the bus driver stayed on the bus until the fire department came, according to Winston-Salem Forsyth County School officials.

Winston-Salem Fire says firefighters considered it to be a hazardous condition with the down power lines draping over the bus, so they had the driver stay on the bus until it was determined safe to get out.

The bus driver was able to be freed about five hours later.

