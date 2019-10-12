First responders in Winston-Salem rescued a driver who crashed his car into a creek late Monday night, according to police.

In a news release, Winston-Salem Police said they responded to the single car crash in the 1200 block of South Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive around 11:20pm Monday.

Investigators said it appeared the vehicle was on MLK Jr. Drive headed toward Reynolds Park when it went off the road, flipped several times, then landed down an embankment under the Salem Creek Bridge.

According to a tweet from the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the driver was in the water following the crash and firefighters were initiating rescue operations.

EMS rushed the unidentified man to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where police said he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Investigators said they're still trying to figure out why the car went off the road. In the meantime, they're not releasing the identity of the driver.