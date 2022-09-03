Driver takes out traffic light on Wendover Ave. in Greensboro

Police said it occurred Wednesday night in the area of Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a driver crashed into a traffic stoplight.

Police said it occurred Wednesday night in the area of Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street. The traffic stoplight was almost on the ground following the crash. Drivers should avoid the area. It’s impacting the eastbound lane on Wendover Avenue. Crews are trying to repair the traffic light as well.

Police said they were responding to the crash with injuries but there are no details on how many people were injured. They also have not said if anyone will be charged.