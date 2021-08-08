Driver dies after crashing into trees, rock wall in Greensboro

Greensboro Police said the crash happened near North Elm Street and Waldron Drive on Saturday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a crash killed the driver and hurt a passenger in Greensboro Saturday night.

Police said at 11:47 p.m., the Greensboro Police Department responded to the crash near North Elm Street and Waldron Drive.

Officers said a Dodge Challenger veered off the road, hit street signs, trees, and a rock wall at Sommerton Drive.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Moses Cone Hospital where the driver died. The passenger had non-life threatening injuries and is in the hospital for treatment.