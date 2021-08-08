x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Driver dies after crashing into trees, rock wall in Greensboro

Greensboro Police said the crash happened near North Elm Street and Waldron Drive on Saturday night.
Credit: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a crash killed the driver and hurt a passenger in Greensboro Saturday night.

Police said at 11:47 p.m., the Greensboro Police Department responded to the crash near North Elm Street and Waldron Drive. 

Officers said a Dodge Challenger veered off the road, hit street signs, trees, and a rock wall at Sommerton Drive.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Moses Cone Hospital where the driver died. The passenger had non-life threatening injuries and is in the hospital for treatment. 

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.

Greensboro city councils returning to virtual setting

The eviction moratorium is extended until October. How to get help whether you're a landlord or a tenant.